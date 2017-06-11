The Cleveland Cavaliers managed to avoid being swept aside by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals after a Game 4 victory.

Although they may still be behind to the Warriors in the Finals series 3-1, the Cavaliers showed they still have some fight left in them after a 137-116 blowout of Golden State on Friday night.

Kyrie Irving was the game's top points scorer on the night with 40 points, while LeBron James played well too, as he managed to achieve a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Draymond Green was the center of attention for most of the game as many believe he should have been ejected from the game after committing two technical fouls. However, Green wasn't ejected, as the first-quarter technical that was originally given to him was actually issued to Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr instead.

Speaking after the game though, Green said to The Vertical that he won't back down on the physicality in Finals despite nearly being ejected from the game.

The Warriors star said: “When we’re tied up, what can we do? When we’ve got guys – like Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], me, [Kevin Durant] – picking up two, three fouls in a hurry, it’s tough to bring the physicality. How can we play physical with some of the stuff going on out there tonight?

“Give credit to Kyrie [Irving] and [LeBron James], they played like the stars that they are. Those guys wanted it. There was more going on out there. If we wanted to play more physical, how could we?”

The physicality isn't the problem, it's more Green needing to keep himself in check and not letting his tempers flair like they did last year in the Finals, which saw him suspended after hitting LeBron James in the groin.

He came close to that again this year in Game 4 and was only saved thanks to the miscommunication between the table and the officials. He must control himself if he wants to give the Warriors the best chance of winning their second championship in the last three seasons.

Golden State only needs to win one more game for the title, but, as we saw last season, that can all change if a key member of the squad isn't on the court.