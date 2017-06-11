GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Hamilton is now joint second on the all-time list for pole position wins.

Lewis Hamilton "still lost for words" following incredible gift from late Ayrton Senna's family

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lewis Hamilton has equally Ayrton Senna of pole wins – both joint now on 65 – taking the Briton three behind the all-time leader Michael Schumacher. The German has 68 pole wins and Hamilton will be looking to beat that record and top the list.

And it looks as though he’ll be up there for a while. The closest current driver anywhere near him is Sebastian Vettel with 47.

Hamilton was presented with a replica of Senna’s famous yellow helmet.

Article continues below

To mark his achievement, Ayrton Senna’s family provided Lewis Hamilton with a replica of his helmet in a box. Quite a mark of respect really. One of the real helmets worn by the late Senna, who died in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, will be provided to Hamilton at a later date, most likely in a ceremony in Brazil.

Hamilton posted a video on his Twitter page to show his appreciation at the incredible gesture and to provide his thoughts on matching the record.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

Hamilton opened by explaining “the incredible day,” in which he reached a lifelong goal of matching up to Ayrton Senna by reaching Formula 1 and trying to get to the level that the late Brazilian reached.

Despite some people claiming the presentation helmet was real, Hamilton even acknowledged that it was a replica but did say he believes a real one is waiting for him.

“It was a very emotional moment. I grew up watching him, I grew up believing in him as his country did,” Hamilton said.

Watch: Hamilton's video

Hamilton explained how it was similar to footballers or basketball players exchanging jerseys but did express a desire, albeit somewhat flippantly, to have people wearing F1 jerseys like fans of football and basketball wear jerseys.

Three words summed it up for him. “This is beautiful.”

Hamilton's followers replied

Hamilton’s followers also took time to comment on the video and the wonderful moment that Hamilton was presented with a really special bit of memorabilia.

“High emotions comes with big gratitude, he would be proud of what his inpiration has made on you,” said @JocyDominic, whilst @PieTwist said, “You deserve this [sic] so well. I am unbelievably proud of you.”

Some were not as gracious, with @ianlfc05 saying, “Congratulation on the 65 poles… but you don’t come close to being the driver Senna was.”

A great day for Lewis Hamilton and thoroughly well deserved.

Will Lewis Hamilton win the F1 Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

The incredible aspect of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl ring design

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

The £50m player Arsenal want to make their second summer signing [Mirror]

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again