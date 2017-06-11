Lewis Hamilton has equally Ayrton Senna of pole wins – both joint now on 65 – taking the Briton three behind the all-time leader Michael Schumacher. The German has 68 pole wins and Hamilton will be looking to beat that record and top the list.

And it looks as though he’ll be up there for a while. The closest current driver anywhere near him is Sebastian Vettel with 47.

Hamilton was presented with a replica of Senna’s famous yellow helmet.

To mark his achievement, Ayrton Senna’s family provided Lewis Hamilton with a replica of his helmet in a box. Quite a mark of respect really. One of the real helmets worn by the late Senna, who died in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, will be provided to Hamilton at a later date, most likely in a ceremony in Brazil.

Hamilton posted a video on his Twitter page to show his appreciation at the incredible gesture and to provide his thoughts on matching the record.

Hamilton opened by explaining “the incredible day,” in which he reached a lifelong goal of matching up to Ayrton Senna by reaching Formula 1 and trying to get to the level that the late Brazilian reached.

Despite some people claiming the presentation helmet was real, Hamilton even acknowledged that it was a replica but did say he believes a real one is waiting for him.

“It was a very emotional moment. I grew up watching him, I grew up believing in him as his country did,” Hamilton said.

Watch: Hamilton's video

Hamilton explained how it was similar to footballers or basketball players exchanging jerseys but did express a desire, albeit somewhat flippantly, to have people wearing F1 jerseys like fans of football and basketball wear jerseys.

Three words summed it up for him. “This is beautiful.”

Hamilton's followers replied

Hamilton’s followers also took time to comment on the video and the wonderful moment that Hamilton was presented with a really special bit of memorabilia.

“High emotions comes with big gratitude, he would be proud of what his inpiration has made on you,” said @JocyDominic, whilst @PieTwist said, “You deserve this [sic] so well. I am unbelievably proud of you.”

Some were not as gracious, with @ianlfc05 saying, “Congratulation on the 65 poles… but you don’t come close to being the driver Senna was.”

A great day for Lewis Hamilton and thoroughly well deserved.

