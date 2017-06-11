Alvaro Morata suggests Man United move is very close with Instagram activity

Having released Zlatan Ibrahimovic and turned their attention away from Antoine Griezmann, it's pretty safe to say that Manchester United are in the market for a centre-forward.

Lethal Italian Andrea Belotti has been reportedly identified as a top target, but it's Alvaro Morata who appears closer to moving to Old Trafford.

The striker, who was given his Real Madrid debut by Jose Mourinho, played second fiddle to Karim Benzema for much of the 2016-17 campaign and grew frustrated at his lack of starts.

Despite not being a regular, Morata scored 20 goals this term (one more than Benzema), however he is angling for a move away from the Bernabeu and wants to be assured that he will be the main man at whatever club he potentially joins.

The 24-year-old has been fairly active across his social media accounts recently, and his latest activity suggests that a transfer to Man Utd could be extremely close.

Morata's telling Instagram activity

Over the past week or so, Morata has followed various Man Utd players and even removed all mentions of Real in his Twitter bio - hinting that he will fill the void left by Zlatan.

However, he has now sparked belief that a deal to make him United's second signing of the summer (after Victor Lindelof) is nearing a conclusion after 'liking' the Instagram post below:

As you can see, the post which Morata 'liked' reports that he is "set to join Manchester United", and it even claims he's told Gareth Bale to come with him to improve Mourinho's squad even further.

The Welsh superstar, who endured an injury-plagued campaign, is often linked with a move to Man Utd, but would Los Blancos really let two forwards go the same club in the same transfer window?

One thing that is for sure is that United desperately lacked goals last season, with Wayne Rooney, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all failing to reach double figures in the Premier League.

Morata, who returned to Madrid last summer after two years with Italian champions Juventus, is also attracting serious interest from AC Milan, so United may have a battle on their hands to acquire his signature.

