It looks like there was only one way WWE could solve out their rating issues – bringing back John Cena.

Everybody knew Cena was going to return to the company at some point, but it came as a surprise that he’d come back so soon after WrestleMania 33 after plenty of reports circulated online that he’s diving into new projects, while also making a big name for himself in Hollywood.

Still, if there was one night to bring him back then you’d want him on the July 4 episode and that’s exactly what will be happening on SmackDown LIVE next month.

JULY 4 RETURN

Like him or not, Cena is an integral part of programming and everyone greatly benefits from having him around; and he’s recently been discussing on what we could expect from his return but he didn’t give too much away.

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: “I just want to get back in the fray. I think it’s a wonderful time to be a fan, to be a member of our WWE Universe.

“The rosters on both sides, SmackDown LIVE and Monday Night RAW, is packed with very capable, unbelievable superstars and I’m just waiting to get back into the mix and try to prove my worth once again.”

That was a typical Cena answer, he was never going to give anything away.

However, Rajah.com has now speculated on what could be in store for the leader of the Cenation, and it all revolves around the date of the event.

PATRIOTIC

Cena is as patriotic as they come in WWE, and he’s had his fair share of 'evil foreigners' talking down on the United States of America – and right now there’s only one man on the blue brand that perfectly fits that bill.

Jinder Mahal’s rise to the top has come from nowhere, as the expansion plans into India resulted in WWE pulling the trigger on the Modern Day Maharaja becoming the WWE Champion at Backlash when he defeated Randy Orton.

The source is claiming that there have been discussions backstage to immediately put him in a segment with Mahal, as it seems like the natural thing to do on that date as Mahal constantly pushes his Indian background – and fans mercilessly boo him.

The interesting thing to note, though, is that it’s unclear whether this will end up developing into a long-term storyline.

We don’t know what Cena’s schedule looks like, and he may only stop by for one night before departing again so a storyline wouldn’t make sense.

At the same time, there have been rumours circulating this week that Cena is the favourite to dethrone Mahal to claim his 17th world championship.

Despite that, the plan was to keep the gold on Jinder for several weeks, if not months, so they could make him a legitimate champion and cement his place on the top end of the card as they continue to push into the Indian market.

Just imagine the reaction if it’s Mahal standing tall over a fallen Cena on July 4.

