Tennis

Rafael Nadal hits a brilliant winner during French Open final vs Stan Wawrinka

Rafael Nadal has always been good on the clay, but has he ever looked more formidable than right now?

Before Sunday's French Open final had even started, his record spoke for itself.

Since the Spaniard won his first title in Paris in 2005, he has lost just two matches at Roland Garros and came into the final versus Stan Wawrinka having not dropped a single set in this year's tournament.

And there was literally nothing Wawrinka could do to stop Nadal winning a record 10th French Open.

Wawrinka hit 87 winners against Andy Murray in his semi-final but just couldn't get a foothold on Nadal's serve.

Nadal took a tense first set 6-2 - actually quite a harsh scoreline on his Swiss opponent - but the gap in quality broadened in the second.

Having been broken early on, Wawrinka was up against it straight away, however, Nadal still needed to produce some of his best tennis to put the 32-year-old away.

And in the set's sixth game Nadal produced one of the best shots you are ever likely to see.

2017 French Open - Day Fifteen

As you can see in the video below, Wawrinka looked like he had won the point with a stunning cross-court backhand.

Nadal was scrambling but not only reached it, hit an incredible forehand deep down the line at 99mph.

It was so good even Wawrinka couldn't help but applaud.

That's just frightening. Wawrinka should have just thrown in the towel there and then.

Nadal went on to win the second set 6-3 and at the time of writing looks well positioned to win the third too.

If he wasn't already, Nadal is almost certainly the best clay court player of all-time now.

Topics:
Stanislas Wawrinka
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

