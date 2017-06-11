Kyrie Irving put on an absolute show on Friday night to help the Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and keep their hopes of retaining the NBA Championship alive.

Irving helped the Cavaliers achieve a 137-116 blowout of Golden State earlier this week, racking up 40 points in the contest. LeBron James managed to achieve a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, but it was his 25-year-old teammate that most people were talking about after the game.

Including one Kobe Bryant.

Following Irving's sensational 40-point performance on Friday night, The Black Mamba posted a tweet on Twitter to show his approval of the rising young Cleveland star.

Bryant agreed with a fan who said that Irving had the Mamba mentality, while also sending out a cryptic tweet that could be inferred as him saying the four-time NBA All-Star deserves the title King just as much as King James does.

Irving finished Game 4 on Friday night with 40 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 40 minutes of action. He was also 15-of-27 in shots from the field, and also contributed to seven of Cleveland's record-setting 24 three-pointers in the contest.

What's even more interesting is that Irving now has more 40-point games in the NBA Finals than Bryant ever had. His 40-point game last Friday was his second of his career after he achieved a 41-point game in Game 5 of last year's Finals being 17-of-24 in shots from the field.

Kobe only ever had one 40-point game in the Finals. That occurred in Game 1 of the 2009 Finals, where he scored 40 points and was 16-of-34 in shots from the field. An impressive stat for Kyrie to beat an NBA legend in at such an early stage of his own NBA career.

Game 5 of this year's NBA Finals takes place on Monday night at the Oracle Arena, and the Warriors only need one more win to achieve another NBA title. Another 40-point performance by Kyrie would help his Cavaliers try and stop them from accomplishing just that.