Cody Rhodes has really re-invented himself since leaving the WWE.

Rhodes made the decision to ask for his release from the company back in May of last year citing creative differences and being unhappy with his place on the card. Rhodes, the son of late great WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes, was dubbing a comedic Stardust character at the time that the WWE Universe couldn't take seriously.

Since leaving the company, Rhodes has dominated the independent circuit and has established himself as one of the most demanded talents in the business today. After traveling the world for a year as an independent worker, Rhodes has stated that he is now searching for a new home so he can cut back on all the traveling he has been doing lately.

Article continues below

Although the overall consensus is that Rhodes is beloved by the professional wrestling world, he has had his fair share of critics and 'haters', as he calls them.

He recently did an interview with DoubleGSports.com to discuss the criticism he has been facing lately, and believes he has proved them all wrong (quotes via NoDQ.com):

Article continues below

“I think there are less haters than before. We did start off a little rocky though, it could have started with the Evolve audience. To start off, I love Gabe and Evolve, especially Ethan Page. My first two show’s there got a lot of viewers, but people judged me based off them.

"They weren’t seeing what I was doing week in and week out after. This is where it’s really happening and I hope more people would check it out.

"The more streaming, the more FloSlam, the more FITE TV and the more PPV’s help, I believe I’ve shown people that there is a lot left in the tool box and gas left in the tank.”

Currently, Rhodes has wrapped up working dates with Impact Wrestling and is still doing work for promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Ring Of Honor (ROH). Both seem to be viable options for where Rhodes will end up exclusively, but it should be interesting to see if he would consider a return to the WWE.

If he does make the decision to return to the company, he would certainly be welcomed back by the WWE Universe with open arms.

What are your thoughts on Rhodes' comments regarding his critics? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms