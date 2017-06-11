One of the most surprising moments in WWE history took place back in 2002 when Stone Cold Steve Austin simply had enough and walked out on the company.

Vince McMahon’s plan was for Austin to lose to the dominant Brock Lesnar on an episode of Monday Night RAW, but not liking the direction his character was heading in, he decided to quit and that certainly sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry.

QUITTING WWE

This was McMahon’s prized asset; the guy responsible for bringing down WCW and helped shape the company to become what it is today.

Granted, his health was also declining so you can’t blame him for calling it quits in the ring – while The Texas Rattlesnake has also come out and revealed that he regrets what he did but at the same time, why would a man of his stature want to job to Lesnar during the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament on an episode of RAW?

Now, former WWE producer Bruce Prichard has revealed how two people, in particular, took the news in The Undertaker and Lesnar himself.

Speaking on his ‘Something to Wrestle’ podcast via Wrestling Inc, Prichard revealed that The Deadman was seen as a leader in the locker room and obviously wasn’t happy, neither were the rest of the guys.

Prichard said: “[Undertaker was] p***ed off.

"I think everybody there was just p***ed off and upset cause, you know.

"They felt like he walked out on them.”

REACTION

Rather surprisingly while all of this was going on, Prichard revealed that The Beast Incarnate didn’t even know all of this was going on.

He added: “Well, Brock had no idea.

“Brock had no idea of the proposed match or that he was supposed to go over Steve or anything. So, I don’t know if Brock had any reaction whatsoever because it never got to that point with him.

“They had pitched Steve and Vince was still going back and forth with Steve at that point.

“I’m sure Paul [Heyman] probably let Brock know what the proposed match was, but no, I don’t think Brock was anywhere in a point of – I don’t wanna say not caring one way or another, but it wasn’t to that point for it to matter.”

A stunt like that could have damaged any relationship, but they obviously worked things out as Austin eventually stuck around for a while and seems to be on good terms with the company.

Still, it makes you wonder what would have happened had Austin agreed to lose clean to Lesnar on that episode of RAW.

What do you make of the reaction towards Stone Cold Steve Austin quitting WWE in 2002?

