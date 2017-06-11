Gianluigi Buffon may not have been able to win the Champions League in his third and probably final attempt earlier this month, but he's done pretty much everything else.

The goalkeeper has enjoyed a glittering career, winning over 20 major honours, including eight Serie A titles and the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

He's still going strong at the age of 39, racking up 43 appearances in the 2016-17 campaign, however the time has finally come for Juve to begin thinking about who will replace him.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Juve and Italy captain has previously stated that he will continue playing at least until next year's World Cup, but his most recent press conference suggested that he may consider hanging up his gloves sooner.

Buffon confirms his replacement

Wojciech Szczesny is believed to be the surprise 'keeper the Italian champions have chosen to replace Buffon in between the sticks, and the legend has now all but confirmed the move.

Article continues below

Juventus' number one was looking ahead to the future, mentioning teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma as his international replacement and discussing how he feels about the Arsenal man taking over from him in Turin.

"This could be the last year and I would like to be a protagonist, as I have always dreamed of being," Buffon told reporters, via The Mirror.

"A year in which we see the Buffon that pays attention to detail and is eager to make his mark. To do that, I have to be important. I will work for this next year.

"The team goals are a consequence of what you have given and taken throughout the year. I've always been a rational person and I've always looked for the meaning of things.

"It's right that Juve want (Wojciech) Szczesny (to replace him) and that there is a good player like (Gianluigi) Donnarumma at the national team".

Buffon continued: ""For me, it will be a great motivation twice because, although I am 39-40 years, I have to maintain my place.

"If I no longer want to play, I'll stay at home because Donnarumma and Szczesny are good goalkeepers by merit, not because someone gave them something."

Szczesny has long been linked with a move to the Old Lady, and Buffon seems to have unintentionally confirmed the transfer with his latest comments.

The 27-year-old Poland international is still on the books at the Emirates Stadium, but has spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma, playing 81 times for Juve's Serie A rivals.

Do YOU think Szczesny is good enough to replace Gigi at Juve? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms