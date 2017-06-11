GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka to win his tenth French Open title

Rafael Nadal today won the French Open title for the TENTH time in his career, beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Not since 2014 has the Spaniard won a Grand Slam - which was also at Roland Garros - but his performance in the final showed he is back to his best.

Nadal dominated Wawrinka on the clay surface, playing a number of sensational shots to eventually win 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

It means he is now just three Grand Slams behind Roger Federer (18) and at the age of just 31, there's every chance he could surpass his rival.

After securing 'La Decima', Nadal took to Twitter and simply tweeted '#CHAMP10N' (see below).

NADAL'S TWEET

It's been a long time coming, but following an injury-plagued couple of years, it appears Nadal is finally back to playing his best tennis.

Winning Roland Garros will also go some way towards making up for the disappointment he suffered at the Australian Open in January.

Nadal reached the final but was beaten by Federer in a five-set thriller.

2017 French Open - Day Fifteen

So when Wawrinka's slice fell inside his own half of the court to give Nadal victory, the 31-year-old produced an incredible reaction by falling straight to the ground with his head in his hands.

Check out the moment Nadal won his tenth French Open title in the video below.

LA DECIMA

What a moment. Nadal is now up to second in the ATP rankings behind Andy Murray after leapfrogging Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

After being presented the French Open trophy, Nadal said: "It's difficult to talk today but the only thing I can say is thank you. Thanks everybody, going to be always in my heart.

"My friends, my family, my team, all the people who came. Especially my uncle, who has been with me since I was three-years-old."

Topics:
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

