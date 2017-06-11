Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant.

Last summer, Kevin Durant moved from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors in a move that nobody would ever dream would happen. 

Since then, he has taken ownership of the team that blew an opportunity to win the NBA Championship last season to one that is now on the brink of winning one thanks to his outstanding performances on the court.

So far across these NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant has scored over 30 points in each of the four games despite being guarded for the majority of the time by one of the best players in the league in LeBron James.

However, the addition of the 2014 MVP and how well Golden State are playing right now has lead to people to question the legitimacy of his move to the Bay Area and how easily it seemed to have been pulled off.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said before Friday's Game 4 of the NBA Finals that neither Durant or Golden State has done anything wrong, and they merely took advantage of the cap space which they had.

Silver said, according to ESPN: "Kevin did nothing wrong and neither did the Warriors. They took advantage of the fact they had unanticipated cap room. Incidentally, maybe they would have found another way to sign him.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

"Maybe they would have traded other players, maybe not re-sign other players. I think it's impossible to unscramble the eggs ... I think it's unfair to the Warriors organization ... to suggest all their success is about one player coming to their team."

With the Warriors now having Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on the same team, this only looks like the beginning of their super team dominance in the NBA. All four of their key players are under 30, and they still have plenty of time on the clock to play at the top level in this league, potentially bringing in many championships with them.

So long as money doesn't become an issue, this team should be together for many more seasons to come, and that could become a problem for competitiveness in the NBA unless more superteams like this one start to emerge.

Teams could combat this by building super teams of their own, but that's not exactly an easy task to do. It's taken years for the Warriors to build their own, so it may take years before we see any more.

Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors

