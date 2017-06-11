GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rafael Nadal almost drops French Open trophy during presentation

Another year, another French Open won by Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard became the first man in the Open era to have won a Grand Slam tournament 10 times with a blistering performance against Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros on Sunday afternoon.

Wawrinka threw just about everything he could muster at Nadal and still suffered a 6-2 6-3 6-1 straight sets loss.

When Nadal is in the kind of mood he was today, there isn't a man on earth who can beat him on clay.

Wawrinka is one of the most powerful hitters on the ATP tour but he was actually blown away by the speed at which the ball was being returned over the net.

It's been a truly remarkable tournament for Nadal. He didn't drop a single set and lost just 35 games over the last two weeks - the fewest since Bjorn Borg at the French Open in 1978 (32).

Afterwards, Nadal hailed the victory as one of the most important in his career.

"I play my best in all events but the feeling I have here is impossible to describe and you can't compare it," he said.

2017 French Open - Day Fifteen

"The nerves and adrenaline I feel on this court is impossible to compare. It's the most important event in my career."

There was a particularly touching moment during the presentation ceremony when Nadal's coach and uncle Toni was asked to hand over the trophy.

The pair shared an emotional embrace as the replica was passed over and in amongst all of the excitement Nadal almost dropped the trophy - see the video below.

That could have been a bit costly!

It would have been just about the only thing he has dropped over the last two weeks.

The victory means Nadal has returned to No.2 in the world and pushes him ahead of Pete Sampras on the list of all-time Grand Slam winners.

Topics:
Stanislas Wawrinka
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

