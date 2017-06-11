You could have been forgiven for not even knowing who Kylian Mbappe was before this season, but he is now the hottest prospect in Europe.

He did play 14 times last term, but it's this campaign where he has burst onto the scene, scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists in 44 games for Monaco.

The 18-year-old's goals fired Les Monégasques to the Champions League semi-final as well as the Ligue 1 title, ending Paris Saint-Germain's four-year dominance of French football.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As you would expect, Mbappe has attracted serious interest from several clubs, from Arsenal to Spanish champions Real Madrid, however Monaco are desperate to keep hold of him.

It might not be this summer, but it seems likely that the striker will eventually leave Monaco to keep pushing on with his career, and he has revealed the one thing he wants to achieve even more than winning the Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below

The Frenchman, who has some very lofty ambitions, told Telefoot, via Goal: "(The Champions League) is a dream, a competition that everyone wants to win and that only a minority can win.

"The most important are the titles (trophies). That would be much more of an obsession for me than the Ballon d'Or, for example.

"I want to touch the stars and, when you dream, you do not dream of playing the middle of the table or maintaining it."

So, Mbappe has clearly set his sights on winning more trophies, and it's refreshing to see a young player prioritise team success over individual honours.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have incredibly won the last nine Ballon d'Or's between them, but given that Mbappe is still a teenager, he has plenty of time to win left to win that award, provided he continues to produce top-class displays on a consistent basis.

Mbappe to shine at 2018 World Cup?

Mbappe's outstanding season at the Principality-based club has seen him earn multiple call-ups to the senior France national team, and he's clearly targeting next year's World Cup.

"(The 2018 World Cup) is the number one goal at international level," the exciting forward added. "As I always say, dreams are good, but it's up to me to work for them."

He replaced Antoine Griezmann in the 76th minute of Friday's 2-1 loss in Sweden, but he could be in Didier Deschamps' starting XI when Les Bleus host England in a friendly on Tuesday.

Do YOU think Mbappe will go the 2018 World Cup, and eventually win the Champions League and/or Ballon d'Or? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms