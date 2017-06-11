It seems like this has been going on for years now, but in a matter of months, both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have created a buzz like never before.

Big-name stars do end up fighting each other in both sports, but we’ve never had men of this stature be willing to compete in a genuine super fight- that is, of course, if you take out James Toney’s horrible attempt at trying to defeat the UFC’s Randy Couture.

SUPER FIGHT

The Irishman claims to have signed a deal, and it’s a claim president Dana White has also backed up as he attempts to work out a deal with Team Mayweather.

Whether we ever get to see them inside of a boxing ring, though, remains to be seen and based on the supposed updates we’re getting on a weekly basis, it doesn’t look too promising.

Oscar De La Hoya is probably pleased about that, as he’s spoken out against the proposed bout while others have followed suit and claimed it's bad for boxing, or that it’d be a one-sided contest.

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr isn’t a huge detractor, though, but it’s easy to see why.

He found himself in a familiar position to the Notorious, as he wanted a super fight with Anderson Silva but nothing came of that either.

Despite being okay with it, even he can only see this going one way; another victory for the 49-0 American.

SIMILAR SITUATION

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of the MMA Hour, Jones said: “Being a fighter, I can’t hate on either side because I understand why they want to do it, and I wanted to do the same thing.

“Me and Anderson tried to do this years ago. Anderson had a little bit more boxing experience I think than Conor has, but I’m sure Conor is no fool.

"Conor has been going to the gym now, I’m sure, getting experience, because he knows he’s going to need that against Floyd Mayweather.

“Here’s how you have to look at it, though. In a boxing field, I feel that Floyd Mayweather is definitely the superior athlete. He should have all the advantages going in.”

He shares a similar view to what most have been saying; the fact that this super fight will take place in a boxing ring only lands in Mayweather’s favour as he’s been at the top for so long against the very best.

Months of work from McGregor isn’t enough to defeat Mayweather, but it’s still a prospect even the likes of Jones Jr would want to see.

