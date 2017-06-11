GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rafael Nadal posts brilliant tweet just minutes after winning French Open

Rafael Nadal made history by winning a record 10th French Open title with victory over Stan Wawrinka in the Paris final.

Nadal, 31, came through 6-2 6-3 6-1 against the Swiss third seed to claim his 15th major title.

Nadal showcased his most formidable and unplayable tennis in Paris in displaying some of his finest form to date to defeat his Swiss opponent.

He becomes the first man in the Open era to have won a Grand Slam tournament on ten occasions.

Meanwhile Wawrinka, 32, was beaten in a major final for the first time after winning his first three: twice against Novak Djokovic (US Open 2016, French Open 2015) and against Nadal in the Australian Open back in 2014.

Even more impressively, Nadal found time to tweet from courtside just minutes after beating Wawrinka.

Nadal - or more likely his social media team - posted a simple hashtag: "#CHAMP10N"

It got plenty of traction and started going viral immediately.

He tweeted it again a bit later on but this time accompanied by an image of the winning moment.

After the clash, Nadal said: "It's difficult to talk today but the only thing I can say is thank you. For me to be here for many years is difficult to describe. I come back and see people I have a good relationship with and it's very special.

"It's difficult for me to compare this to any other event. You are always going to be in my heart."

"I play my best in all events but the feeling I have here is impossible to describe and you can't compare it. The nerves and adrenaline I feel on this court is impossible to compare. It's the most important event in my career."

2017 French Open - Day Fifteen

Wawrinka was gracious toward his opponent in defeat, remarking that: "Rafa, I have nothing to say about today. You were too good. You are a great example and it's always been an honour to play against you. Congrats on your career, to you and your team."

Nadal now moves above Pete Sampras on the list of all-time Grand Slam winners into second place behind Roger Federer, who beat the Spaniard to win his 18th at the Australian Open in January.

Securing a tenth title in Paris - La Decima - further solidifies Nadal's place as the greatest clay-court player in history. Only Australia's Margaret Court has more victories at a single Grand Slam tournament, with 11 Australian Open wins between 1960 and 1973.

Topics:
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

