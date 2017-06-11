GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Two Man Utd players convinced Alvaro Morata to join this summer

Alvaro Morata is set to become Manchester United's second big signing of the summer after saying yes to joining them from Real Madrid.

A fee of approximately £61.5 million has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs, with a four-year deal on the table.

Signing the Spaniard would take United's summer spend up to nearly £100 million, with Victor Lindelof arriving from Benfica for £31 million on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho certainly means business and according to Spanish newspaper Marca, he has spoken to Morata over the phone to discuss a move.

"Come to me, you will be important," is what the Portuguese said to Morata, who yearns for more game time following a frustrating season at Real.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now seemingly out of the picture, having been released earlier this week, Morata will undoubtedly be the undisputed first-choice No.9.

However, Marca also claim that Mourinho wasn't alone in trying to convince Morata of joining this summer.

The report adds that Spain teammates David de Gea and Ander Herrera have been speaking to Morata and telling him how great life is in Manchester.

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

United fans already love De Gea and Herrera, but the roles they've played in luring Morata to Old Trafford will only make them adored even more.

A strong Spanish contingent appears to be forming at United, whose spine could potentially feature De Gea in goal, Herrera in midfield, Mata in the No.10 and Morata up front next season.

One player who could be made to suffer from Morata's arrival, though, is Marcus Rashford, who claims he welcomes the idea of more competition but will play second fiddle.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Rashford was mostly used as a winger last term, which isn't his natural position but will likely be the case again in the 2017/18 campaign.

From where Mourinho stands, having two young and exciting yet completely different strikers to pick from is an exciting prospect.

Whereas Rashford offers pace and energy, Morata is strong, intelligent and good in the air, which gives United plenty of options going forward.

