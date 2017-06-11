Today’s ICC Champions Trophy clash between India and South Africa was a must-win for both sides.

With both teams losing their second group matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively, two points are required to guarantee progression to the semi-finals.

South Africa, as the number one side in the world according to the ICC rankings and as a nation still searching for its first major tournament win, perhaps entered the encounter under even more pressure than the star-studded India.

Having been asked to bat first on a flat pitch at the Kia Oval, it was vitally important to get runs on the board to sow seeds of doubt in the opposition ranks.

Openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock looked to have laid a foundation in cruising to 76-0, before both fell in quick succession.

AB de Villiers was next to go run-out, and when David Miller arrived at the crease it was time to rebuild for the Proteas.

At 142-3 in the 30th over, the situation was far from crisis point.

However, it was clear the momentum had shifted after the avoidable run out of the captain, and that the new partnership in the middle was jittery.

What happened next would send the commentators into raptures and South African fans into disbelief.

Du Plessis ran a non-descript delivery from Ravi Ashwin down to third man and started off for a quick single.

Changing his mind several metres down the pitch, he turned to scramble back into his crease, but his partner David Miller was already sprinting towards the same end.

All that was then required was a gentle throw to captain Virat Kohli at the vacant bowlers’ end, who quickly dislodged the bails - see the video below.

The farcical scenes were then extended as the Third Umpire was called into action to adjudicate which Proteas batsman had been beaten to the keepers’ end and would therefore be dismissed.

Video replays showed the victim of the chaos to be Miller, who having faced only three deliveries, was already on his way back to the changing rooms.

The mix-up ensured South Africa were firmly on the back foot for the first half of this crucial Group B encounter and you can be sure their coaching staff will not find the footage as comical as we did!

India went on to claim a comfortable eight-wicket win to secure their spot in the semi-finals by reaching South Africa's 191 with 12 overs to spare.

