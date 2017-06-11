Golden State Warriors dreams of sweeping the playoffs were dashed when they lost for the first time in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

The Warriors were thrashed 137-116 by the Cavaliers earlier this week, with Kyrie Irving having a 40 point game and LeBron James achieving a triple-down with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Kevin Durant was the best performer for Golden State that night after scoring 30-plus points in a game for the fourth time in this year's Finals, but other than that, no other Warriors star played well enough to help the team keep their sweep dream alive.

The most surprising performance of the night was that of Steph Curry, who only managed to only score 14 points, with five rebounds and 10 assists, but these weren't the most embarrassing stats from him on the night.

According to the New York Post, in the first quarter, while the Cavaliers scored a Finals-record 49 points, Curry failed to score a single basket for the Warriors, being 0-of-5 in shots taken.

Curry later said after the game: “Obviously I can play better and want to play better and will play better."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also commented on Curry's performance, saying: “Obviously it wasn’t his night. Started slow, we had some turnovers early, couple careless ones. He just didn’t get it going. It was just one of those nights.”

It's odd to see Curry play so badly, as prior to Friday night's game, the two-time MVP had gone the last 13 games scoring 20 points or more per game. His last sub-20 point performance came in the first round of the playoffs in Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now that the Warriors have slipped up in the playoffs, they'll want to make sure they don't make the same mistakes as they did last year when they lost and allow a way back into the Finals for the Cavaliers.

They still only need to win one more game in order to win their second championship in franchise history, and in front of the Oracle Arena crowd on Monday night, that should happen. Curry doesn't need to perform well for them to win, but it will surely make the task easier if he does.