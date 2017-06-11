Once the SmackDown-exclusive Money in the Bank pay-per-view is in the books, all attention turns to the brand new Great Balls of Fire event.

The questionably-named show will be a Monday Night RAW event, and we already have one massive match confirmed.

CONFIRMED MATCH

Samoa Joe emerged victorious in the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules, where he choked out Finn Balor in the middle of the ring whilst the like of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt also featured in the match.

Brock Lesnar is set to return on RAW tomorrow night to potentially confront The Destroyer, and the two are set to do battle on July 9 in Dallas, Texas and now Ringside News has published what the remainder of the card could look like – and it’s nothing to get excited over.

In fact, it’s pretty much rematch city from the Extreme Rules event with a couple of alterations, and you can be sure a couple of other matches will be announced with just under one month remaining until the event.

According to the source, The Hardy Boyz will be getting their rematch for the RAW tag team championship when they take on Cesaro and Sheamus.

RUMOURED CARD

It’s been revealed that they’re now working a lighter schedule as Matt has welcomed his second child with wife Reby, and this could act as the final match in their feud before they head their separate ways.

The Miz is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose, following on from their match at Extreme Rules where The A-Lister reigned supreme.

Following this, it’s thought that Ambrose will move on to a feud with Elias Samson; someone WWE officials are reportedly very happy with.

Alexa Bliss defends her title again but against Nia Jax following the horrible feud she has had with Bayley over the last couple of months.

Other than a promised title shot, there hasn’t been any reason for the two to feud without turning Jax face, and that seems highly unlikely.

Two new matches are set to feature, with Rollins going one on one against Wyatt following the events that unfolded earlier this week on RAW, while the feud between Goldust and R-Truth is finally about to get physical following the heel turn by Goldust.

There’s still room to fit some matches in, and it looks likely that the combination of Rich Swann and Sasha Banks will remain to feud with Noam Dar and Alicia Fox in the hope that it will draw more interest to 205 Live.

Keep in mind, we don’t even have the likes of Balor or Reigns on the card yet which feels like it’s just an extended version of Extreme Rules to fit in a handful of rematches.

This event is the first of its kind and you’d think WWE would go all out to make it stand out. Although, with Lesnar and Joe in the main event it’s enough to make you want to tune in.

What do you make of the rumoured card for WWE Great Balls of Fire?

