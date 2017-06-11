GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Wawrinka during the 2017 Roland Garros final.

Stan Wawrinka produced angry outburst during French Open final defeat

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rafael Nadal clinched a historic tenth French Open title on Sunday afternoon with a convincing straight sets victory over Stanislas Wawrinka.

The 31-year-old beat his Swiss opponent 6-2 6-3 6-1 in the men's singles final at Roland Garros to become the first man or woman in the Open era to win a single Grand Slam ten times.

In condemning Wawrinka to his first defeat in a major final, picked up his 15th Grand Slam title, moving ahead of Pete Sampras and leaving him only behind great rival Roger Federer.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Stan would have gone into the clash in positive spirits, following his triumph in the five-set semi-final epic with Andy Murray, but the "King of Clay" proved to be just too good on what is undoubtedly his favoured surface.

The 32-year-old tried to keep his cool amid the hot conditions, however, there was a moment towards the end of the second set where Wawrinka lost control of his emotions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

Wawrinka smashes rackets

With Nadal serving for the second set, Wawrinka managed to draw the Spaniard to the net, but blew his chance to win the point after his attempt at a passing shot was over-hit.

As the videos below show, "Stan the Man" let his frustrations out for all to see by smashing his racket against the clay and then bending it over his knee - absolutely obliterating it in the process.

If that wasn't enough, after replacing the destroyed racked with another from his bag, Wawrinka then angrily whacked the new one against his head several times as he walked back to the service line.

p1bic4r8cb1lr2uuq1q5i1oos1qv29.jpg

Chin up, Stan

Not exactly the best way to prepare for facing a set point, and Stan clearly wasn't happy in those few minutes, but when he reflects on his two weeks in Paris, he will no doubt feel immensely proud.

Yes, Nadal has endured injury problems in recent years and this Grand Slam triumph was his first in three years, but he will probably go down as the greatest clay-court player of all-time.

2017 French Open - Day Fifteen

Wawrinka had performed extremely well up to today's match, and his victory over world number one Murray, which lasted over four-and-a-half hours, will live long in the memory.

What do YOU make of Wawrinka's angry reactions and Nadal winning his tenth title at Roland Garros? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Stanislas Wawrinka
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again