Rafael Nadal clinched a historic tenth French Open title on Sunday afternoon with a convincing straight sets victory over Stanislas Wawrinka.

The 31-year-old beat his Swiss opponent 6-2 6-3 6-1 in the men's singles final at Roland Garros to become the first man or woman in the Open era to win a single Grand Slam ten times.

In condemning Wawrinka to his first defeat in a major final, picked up his 15th Grand Slam title, moving ahead of Pete Sampras and leaving him only behind great rival Roger Federer.

Stan would have gone into the clash in positive spirits, following his triumph in the five-set semi-final epic with Andy Murray, but the "King of Clay" proved to be just too good on what is undoubtedly his favoured surface.

The 32-year-old tried to keep his cool amid the hot conditions, however, there was a moment towards the end of the second set where Wawrinka lost control of his emotions.

Wawrinka smashes rackets

With Nadal serving for the second set, Wawrinka managed to draw the Spaniard to the net, but blew his chance to win the point after his attempt at a passing shot was over-hit.

As the videos below show, "Stan the Man" let his frustrations out for all to see by smashing his racket against the clay and then bending it over his knee - absolutely obliterating it in the process.

If that wasn't enough, after replacing the destroyed racked with another from his bag, Wawrinka then angrily whacked the new one against his head several times as he walked back to the service line.

Chin up, Stan

Not exactly the best way to prepare for facing a set point, and Stan clearly wasn't happy in those few minutes, but when he reflects on his two weeks in Paris, he will no doubt feel immensely proud.

Yes, Nadal has endured injury problems in recent years and this Grand Slam triumph was his first in three years, but he will probably go down as the greatest clay-court player of all-time.

Wawrinka had performed extremely well up to today's match, and his victory over world number one Murray, which lasted over four-and-a-half hours, will live long in the memory.

