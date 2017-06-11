GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Premier League club weigh up move for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After scoring a stunning volley for France in the 2-1 loss to Sweden on Friday night, Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is now being linked with a move away from north London.

The towering centre-forward is Didier Deschamps' first-choice striker for Les Bleus despite Ligue 1 duo Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette both being in the squad but sadly for him, that is not the case at the Gunners.

In fact, Arsene Wenger is actually after Giroud's two competitors this summer in order to strengthen his forward line, leading to rumours that the 30-year-old is seeking a route out of the club.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Arsenal man is desperate to keep his starting role for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, believing that is under threat if he remains at the Emirates and London rivals West Ham are keen to take advantage of the situation.

According to the Mirror, Slaven Bilic's side are looking at Giroud to bolster their forward options and given their striking woes in 2016/17 he would arguably be the first name on the team sheet.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

The Hammers are far too reliant on the injury-prone Andy Carroll and Arsenal's French international would offer a similar service but with more reliability and class.

It is believed that Giroud wants to remain in the Premier League despite interest from Marseille and he is desperate to shake off his bit-part player tag on English shores.

Speaking to French reporters last week, he said: “Wenger is counting on me, even though he hasn’t used me much. I won’t settle for such limited playing time.”

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

The move would represent excellent business for West Ham who have been rebuffed in their attempts to sign Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi.

Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite and Werder Bremen's Max Kruse have also been linked with Bilic's side but Giroud would be the marquee signing they're craving.

The Hammers are also looking at Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru with the general consensus being that the east London outfit require two new centre-forwards in the summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olivier Giroud
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

Jurgen Klopp is ready to smash Liverpool's transfer record on Premier League star

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again