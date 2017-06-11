GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Serge Gnabry.

Serge Gnabry's move to Bayern Munich is excellent news for Arsenal

Arsenal fans were understandably furious when Arsene Wenger decided to sell Serge Gnabry to Werder Bremen for just £4.5 million last summer.

The 21-year-old winger is an exciting talent yet was seen as surplus requirements after returning from a season-long loan spell at West Brom.

A clause in Gnabry's contract meant Arsenal could re-sign him for just £6.8 million, but any possibility of a return has now been extinguished.

That's because it was revealed earlier today that Gnabry has joined long-term admirers Bayern Munich on a three-year deal.

Bayern were keen on signing the German last summer but, for reasons unknown, they missed out.

And Arsenal fans are once again raging that Gnabry has slipped through the club's fingers, following a season where he impressed for Bremen in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 goals.

What would ease their frustrations is if Wenger made a move for either Douglas Costa or Kingsley Coman, who both struggled for game time last term, but that's unlikely.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BREMEN-COLOGNE

However, they say every cloud has a silver lining and that is very much the case for Arsenal where Gnabry's move to Bayern is concerned.

According to Sport Bild's Christian Falk (see below), Bayern signing Gnabry means they will end their interest in Alexis Sanchez, who has been heavily linked with the Bavarians.

Sanchez could still leave, perhaps for Manchester City, but one less European giant is now chasing his signature, which is great news for Arsenal.

Regarding Sanchez to City, Chilean reports claim a deal has been 'finalised', but Wenger has previously vowed to never sell a star player to a Premier League rival again.

As a result, the 28-year-old is still very much an Arsenal player and will remain so until anything concrete says otherwise.

Stoke City v Arsenal - Premier League

Bayern ending their pursuit of Sanchez does mean that Ian Wright won't get his wish of replacing the Chilean with Robert Lewandowski.

The Arsenal legend said on Twitter yesterday that if Sanchez joined Carlo Ancelotti's side, he would happily see Lewandowski come in the opposite direction.

"If Sanchez wants to go to Bayern, fine, as long as we Lewandowski 😎," he wrote.

Topics:
Bayern Munich
Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez
Serge Gnabry

