Earlier this month at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV), Matt and Jeff Hardy lost their RAW Tag Team Titles to the team of Sheamus and Cesaro in a Steel Cage Match. The Hardys won the titles back at WrestleMania 33 when they made their return to the company, winning a Fatal Four Way Ladder Match against the teams of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Big Cass and Enzo Amore.

The following month, The Hardys successfully defended their titles against Sheamus and Cesaro at Payback but were attacked after the match. Sheamus and Cesaro once again earned the opportunity to challenge for the titles, leading to their victory at Extreme Rules.

The Monday after their win, The Hardys were notably absent from Monday Night RAW due to Matt needing to be home with his wife who was about to give birth to their second child. Now it appears that The Hardys will be invoking their rematch clause this week on RAW, as the WWE issued a statement announcing the title match for tomorrow night (Mon. June 12, 2017):

"Just one week after losing the Raw Tag Team Championship in a brutal Steel Cage Match at WWE Extreme Rules, The Hardy Boyz invoke their rematch clause against new titleholders Cesaro & Sheamus this Monday night, live on Raw.

"Last Monday, The Celtic Warrior boasted that Matt & Jeff were “sitting at home, licking their wounds — Jeff gluing in his false tooth — just dreaming about their rematch.”

"This Monday night, the dream becomes a reality much sooner than the champions likely anticipated."

This week's episode of RAW is sure to be a great one, as it will also feature the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who is set to confront his new opponent for Great Balls Of Fire, Samoa Joe.

Lesnar hasn't been seen since the episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 33. "The Beast" defeated Goldberg at "The Show Of Shows" to win the Universal Title and end his feud with the former WCW Champ, which had run its course over the months prior.

