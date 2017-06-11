One thing WWE fans haven’t been particularly used to in recent times is lengthy titles reigns.

Gone are the days where the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Pedro Morales and Bob Backlund would hold the top prize for thousands of days, and now a couple of months seems a long time when somebody captures a championship.

At the same time, WWE are criticised for playing hot potato with titles and a perfect example of that saw Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks borrow the RAW Women’s Championship from each other before their lengthy feud came to an end.

RECORD-BREAKING REIGNS

However, one lengthy run which fans didn’t get bored of was CM Punk and his 434-day run as WWE Champion – in fact, it was quite the opposite.

Fans were furious that The Rock waltzed in from nowhere and dethroned Punk at the Royal Rumble in order to force a second match with John Cena at WrestleMania; one which he lost while Punk went on to face The Undertaker.

It’s safe to say his exit from the WWE was anything but amicable, and they’ve gone out of their way to ensure he’s erased from history and they did the same with AJ Lee when they had Nikki Bella overtake her as the longest reigning Diva’s Champion of all time.

Although it’s not quite the WWE Championship, Punk’s record has been shattered by Asuka over on NXT.

Asuka captured the NXT Women’s Championship back at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in 2016 which means as of this writing, her title reign stands at 436 days and that number will only increase for a while.

SURPASSING THE RECORD

It’s difficult to determine whether this was done simply to shift the focus away from Punk, as plenty has been made of the records she’s been shattering recently so it can be argued that this is just another way of asserting her dominance over the women on NXT.

This isn’t the only record she’s broken, as lots of attention was given to the fact that she surpassed Goldberg’s incredible unbeaten streak which shows just how highly WWE values the 35-year-old.

Her run as NXT Women’s Champion continues to build a strong reputation for the title as the shortest reign was by The Boss, who held the gold for 192 days while the others managed to keep hold of it for over 200 – although Paige never dropped the gold after 308 days as she was forced to vacate it.

WWE knows they have a star on their hands in The Empress of Tomorrow, and this latest, incredible achievement just goes to show that.

However, there is still one record she needs to surpass. If she can keep hold of her championship until SummerSlam, then the New Day’s 483-day reign as tag team championships will also be crushed.

