Draymond Green.

Draymond Green's thoughts on technical fouls he received in Game 4

If there is one player in this year's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers that knows about picking up fouls, it's Draymond Green.

In last year's NBA Finals, Green was ejected from Game 4 and was suspended for Game 5 after picking up four flagrant fouls in the playoffs, which ultimately led to giving the Cavaliers a way back into the series after they had been 3-1 down, which eventually led to the championship going to Cleveland.

Fast forward a year later and the 27-year-old was almost ejected from another Game 4 last Friday after it appeared he had picked up two technical fouls. It later turned out that he hadn't as the first quarter technical foul was given to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr instead.

Speaking to Joe Noga of Cleveland.com, Green said that he isn't going to let technical fouls adjust the way he plays his game, and if he's going to get them, he wants to make the most of them as well.

The two-time All-Star said: "Ain't no tech gonna stop me from being me. At least if I'm going to get them, let me earn them. Let me get my money's worth if I'm gonna get some techs. It's the day and age we live in."

This time last year, Green wasn't preparing for Game 5 as he was suspended. This time around, however, he is glad that he will be stepping onto the court at Oracle Arena on Monday night in a game that could see the Warriors become NBA champions for the second time in franchise history.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

"That's just the world we live in. But we were up 3-0. We weren't up 3-0 last year. It's a little different. At the end of the day, the series is a little different. Thank God I get to play in Game 5."

Green was the second-best player for the Warriors in Game 4, but he still didn't have a good enough night to bring the NBA title to the Bay Area once more. He only scored 16 points, with 14 rebounds and four assists.

If he wants to avoid the mistakes of last year, and bring the NBA Championship back to Golden State, he needs to keep himself on the court. Having the Warriors lose one of their key players again isn't going to help that cause.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

