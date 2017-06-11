GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor reveals the worst decision of his career

Football News
Few players have caused more controversy in the Premier League than the nomadic Togolese striker, Emmanuel Adebayor.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham forward was famed for his contentious behaviour which regularly riled opposition fans up and down the country.

His most famous display of the dark arts was for City against Arsenal in 2009 when, after scoring against Arsene Wenger's side, he proceeded to run the length of the pitch to taunt the Gunners fans in the away end.

Adebayor also stamped on Robin van Persie's head in the same game and once uploaded a picture to social media holding up five fingers to mock Spurs' 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool in 2013.

Yet, one of these two incidents is not the striker's most regrettable decision in his career. Despite his infamous actions, Adebayor cites his move to Crystal Palace in 2015 as his biggest mistake.

He scored just once in 15 appearances for the Eagles and speaking to L'Equipe (via Mirror), the former Real Madrid striker said: “I had some great experiences in England in clubs who are among the best in the country.

"I was happy there, my family too. The only error that I made was to sign for Crystal Palace in January 2016.

"I did it just to please my entourage, who were saying to me: “Manu, you have to start playing again!' It was the worst decision of my career.”

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Adebayor was released from his Spurs contract in 2015 before joining Palace in January and he was then out of the game for another six months before joining Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed something of a renaissance in the Super Lig, scoring six goals in 10 games, including a hattrick in a 4-0 win over Galatasaray.

He also took them to the Turkish Cup final, scoring one goal in five appearances and Adebayor is keen to see out the rest of his deal with the club.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

“I still have a year on my contract,” he said. “I have no reason to leave. I am very happy in Turkey.”

Hopefully, he's left the controversial moments in the past.

Topics:
Crystal Palace
Emmanuel Adebayor
Football

