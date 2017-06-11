Goldberg is looking absolutely jacked as of late.

The former WCW Champion is coming off of his return to the WWE, where he was in a tremendous feud with "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. It all went down when Goldberg was revealed as the special downloadable character for the WWE 2K17 video game, sparking a back-and-forth between him and cover athlete Lesnar through media.

Fans began to discuss the possible dream match if Goldberg were to return, and that became a reality when Goldberg returned on Monday Night RAW to accept Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman's, challenge to a match. Goldberg stated the match would be his last of his professional wrestling career.

They finally met in the main event of the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) in November, where Goldberg made surprisingly quick work of Lesnar in just one minute and 26 seconds after hitting a couple of spears and a jackhammer. They encountered each other once again at the Royal Rumble during the battle royal main event, but Goldberg again made quick work of Lesnar and eliminated him quickly after a spear.

Goldberg went on to defeat Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane, thanks to a distraction from Chris Jericho, making him the third ever WWE Superstar to hold the new title. He then rekindled his feud with Brock Lesnar and they went to war at Wrestlemania 33 for the title in Orlando.

After a great back-and-forth, Lesnar defeated Goldberg and took the strap off of the future Hall Of Famer, ending his run with the WWE. The next night on RAW Goldberg announced his departure from the company but didn't rule out a possible return in the future if the opponent was right.

Goldberg revealed that he would definitely take a return into consideration if it was presented to him in the future (quotes via Wrestling Inc):

"Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again," Goldberg said.

"As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this? I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never.

"Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next."

Despite being away from the ring, Goldberg is still looking jacked as he took to Instagram to show off his guns while he shoots a commercial for DirectTV:

