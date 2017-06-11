GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Goldberg.

Photo: Goldberg looks jacked in Instagram photo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Goldberg is looking absolutely jacked as of late.

The former WCW Champion is coming off of his return to the WWE, where he was in a tremendous feud with "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. It all went down when Goldberg was revealed as the special downloadable character for the WWE 2K17 video game, sparking a back-and-forth between him and cover athlete Lesnar through media.

Fans began to discuss the possible dream match if Goldberg were to return, and that became a reality when Goldberg returned on Monday Night RAW to accept Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman's, challenge to a match. Goldberg stated the match would be his last of his professional wrestling career.

Article continues below

They finally met in the main event of the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) in November, where Goldberg made surprisingly quick work of Lesnar in just one minute and 26 seconds after hitting a couple of spears and a jackhammer. They encountered each other once again at the Royal Rumble during the battle royal main event, but Goldberg again made quick work of Lesnar and eliminated him quickly after a spear.

Goldberg went on to defeat Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane, thanks to a distraction from Chris Jericho, making him the third ever WWE Superstar to hold the new title. He then rekindled his feud with Brock Lesnar and they went to war at Wrestlemania 33 for the title in Orlando.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What Mourinho told Morata about Man Utd move in two phone conversations [Marca]

What Mourinho told Morata about Man Utd move in two phone conversations [Marca]

After a great back-and-forth, Lesnar defeated Goldberg and took the strap off of the future Hall Of Famer, ending his run with the WWE. The next night on RAW Goldberg announced his departure from the company but didn't rule out a possible return in the future if the opponent was right.

Goldberg revealed that he would definitely take a return into consideration if it was presented to him in the future (quotes via Wrestling Inc):

"Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again," Goldberg said.

"As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this? I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never.

"Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next."

Despite being away from the ring, Goldberg is still looking jacked as he took to Instagram to show off his guns while he shoots a commercial for DirectTV:

What are your thoughts on Goldberg's physique as of late? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

How WWE will use Brock Lesnar in build-up to Samoa Joe match

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What WWE could book for John Cena when he returns on SmackDown

What Mourinho told Morata about Man Utd move in two phone conversations [Marca]

What Mourinho told Morata about Man Utd move in two phone conversations [Marca]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Pete Dunne reveals how Triple H reacted to him using the Pedigree

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again