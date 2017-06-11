Michael Bisping reveals delight at Max Holloway beating Jose Aldo

Back in 2015, the featherweight division blew wide open after Jose Aldo – who was the champion for six years after coming over from WEC – was knocked out in 13 seconds by the outspoken Conor McGregor.

In fact, the last time Scarface tasted defeated before he was humbled by the Notorious was back in 2006, so you can understand why it came as a huge shock.

UFC FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION

Unfortunately, though, the Irishman didn’t stick around the championship picture for too long as he turned his attention to back-to-back fights against Nate Diaz, before jumping up in weight to claim the lightweight championship from Eddie Alvarez inside Madison Square Garden at UFC 205 – it was another dominating performance.

In turn, UFC stripped the championship away from him and handed it straight back to Aldo after an interim title was created which was eventually won by Max Holloway.

As fans are aware, Aldo suffered another devastating defeat recently where Blessed became the undisputed featherweight champion of the world with a third-round TKO in Rio de Janeiro and although he’s coming in for criticism, the Brazilian remains one of the greatest of all time.

However, there’s no denying that the move to make him the undisputed champion again was questionable, and it’s something current middleweight champion Michael Bisping isn’t a huge fan of either.

BISPING NOT A FAN

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, The Count has revealed he never bought into the idea of Aldo being a legitimate champion in his second stint.

According to MMA Fighting, he said: “I think it’s fantastic that Max Holloway won and I think he had to win to put life back into the 145 [pound] division.

“Because honestly, Jose Aldo is a great fighter, Jose Aldo had an amazing career, Jose Aldo this, Jose Aldo that, all this f*****g good stuff is so positive – I was not for one second buying Jose Aldo as the featherweight champion.

“I’m sorry but he got knocked the eff out in 13 seconds and then in his next fight, he fights Frankie Edgar and all of a sudden he’s the champion again.

“So, for me, I never bought into that.”

Bisping went on to add that Aldo’s loss was the best thing to happen to the division as they now have a legitimate, fighting champion in the Hawaiian and claims fans now have a rightful champion also.

Aldo’s career is far from over, and the media onslaught is slightly unfair as nobody seems to acknowledge the good he has done.

Still, there’s no denying that the initial move to bump him up from interim to undisputed champion was the incorrect move.

What do you make of Michael Bisping’s remarks on Jose Aldo’s second featherweight title reign? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

