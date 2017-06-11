GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Lorenzo Insigne scores fantastic goal for Italy against Liechtenstein

Last season, Napoli were one of the most exciting attacking teams on the planet with the trio of Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne lighting up Serie A.

The latter has finally emerged from previous years of mediocrity to become one of Europe's finest offensive players, a diminutive winger with an acute eye for goal.

The 26-year-old - who has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in the past - has now been given the famous number 10 shirt for Italy, previously worn by the likes of Roberto Baggio and Francesco Totti.

Handed a start against European minnows Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier, the onus was on Insigne to propel Italy to an expected victory and he did so in style.

The Azzurri were struggling to get going but the pint-sized midfielder lit up the game with an outrageous strike to open the scoring.

Controlling the ball and flicking it up into the air, Insigne then instinctively volleys into the top corner off the post, leaving Liechtenstein's goalkeeper without a prayer.

The Italian star is a cult icon in the city of Naples and is viewed by some of the fans as the heir to Diego Maradona who lead the club to two Serie A titles.

Standing at just 5ft 3in, the Napoli magician is proving that size isn't always important on the football pitch, scoring 18 goals and recording nine assists in the league last season.

Italy v Liechtenstein - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Gian Piero Ventura will likely build his Italian team around the maestro for the 2018 World Cup, although, due to Spain's impressive form in Group G, the Azzurri may need a playoff game to qualify.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

