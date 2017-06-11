GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Luis Figo.

Luis Figo scores outstanding free-kick during Real Madrid Legends game

Luis Figo - loved by Real Madrid fans, loathed by Barcelona fans.

Back in 2000, the former midfielder completed one of football's most controversial transfers by swapping the Camp Nou for the Bernabeu in a €60 million move.

He spent five trophy-laden years at Real, winning La Liga twice and the Champions League once, yet his time in the Spanish capital will always be remembered for one moment.

When Figo returned to the Camp Nou for the first time in October 2000, the Portuguese infamously had a pig's head thrown at him by the corner flag.

Barcelona fans hated Figo for what he did and wanted to make their feelings known.

Seventeen years later and Figo is retired and widely regarded not only as a Real legend, but as one of football's greatest ever players.

And he definitely still has it. Despite being 44-years-old and not having played professionally since 2009, Figo remains a very good player.

Earlier this month, for example, he played alongside Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf in a six-a-side game ahead of the Champions League final and absolutely killed it.

Here's a small snippet of the legendary trio in action.

Figo was also renowned as a free-kick specialist during his playing days and he showed why that was the case in a game between Real Madrid Legends and Roma Legends on Sunday.

In the 36th minute, Figo rolled back the years with an inch-perfect free-kick from 25 yards out, curling the ball over the wall and past the goalkeeper to double his side's lead.

Check it out in the video below.

FIGO'S MOMENT OF MAGIC

Beauty in motion. Real Madrid Legends went on to beat Roma Legends 4-0, with Figo's effort the pick of the goals.

Fernando Morientes opened the scoring and later made it 3-0, both headers, with Edwin Congo firing home 10 minutes from time.

