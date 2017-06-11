The Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA today after reaching the NBA Finals for each of the past three seasons.

Their big four of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have helped the Warriors obtain a 3-1 series lead in this year's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and despite their Game 4 loss, they're favourites to win the NBA Championship.

Another win in Game 5 on Monday night at the Oracle Arena would send the NBA title to the Bay Area for the second time in the past three seasons, and the key to their success might just be down to how long their players have stayed in college.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was recently asked on Friday before Game 4 of the NBA Finals about parity in the league today. He said, according to ESPN, that the Warriors success might be down to how long their players stayed in the development stage of college before making the jump up to the professional level.

He said, according to ESPN, that the Warriors success might be down to how long their players stayed in the development stage of college before making the jump up to the professional level.

Silver said: "There's a larger issue in terms of the development of players that we have to focus on ... I know we can do a better job developing players coming into this league. I look at the Warriors.

"Draymond [Green] was a four-year college player. Steph [Curry] was a three-year college player. Klay [Thompson] was a three-year college player. I'm not saying the only place to develop is in college, but it is a little different developing at that point in your career than being on the floor in the NBA.

"How do we spend less time knocking down the best team but creating more great teams? ... It's not just about one player moving from one team to another. You have to look at it more holistically, and that includes the age which players come into this league."

Parity in the league may never arrive if this Warriors group stay together. That's not to say what they're doing is wrong, just the rest of the teams in the league need to step up to their standard, but they're going to find it difficult to do this.

Teams like this season's Golden State don't come around that often, but they might not be together for much longer if money starts to become an issue for any one of their big four. If they can stick together, it will lead to more parity in the league as they continue to dominate. Since they haven't broken any rules though, there is nothing the NBA can do to stop this from happening.