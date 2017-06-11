The UFC's heavyweight division may have just taken a massive hit.

After last night's (Sat. June 10, 2017) UFC Fight Night 110 event from Auckland, New Zealand, UFC veteran Mark Hunt defeated rising prospect Derrick Lewis in the main event via fourth round TKO. Hunt dominated the majority of the fight with his pressure, exhausting Lewis before "The Black Beast" seemed to give up after taking a barrage of shots against the cage.

Following the fight, to many's surprise, instead of Hunt retiring from Octagon competition, it was Lewis who teased that the fight against Hunt may have been his last.

Lewis cited some lingering back issues as the culprit to why he didn't perform to the best of his ability, and noted that he was getting married soon and no longer wanted to put his family through the pain of his career (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“No, it’s my lower back, not my leg,” Lewis explained. “My leg is good, yeah, it’s just a long-time time injury. I hurt it back in 2011, and it has just been hurting all week.”

“This was probably my last fight, you know,” Lewis said following up his comments on his nagging injury.

“I’m getting married next week, and I don’t like putting my family through all of this so this would be my last fight. Most likely it’s my last fight in the UFC.”

His fellow UFC heavyweights didn't seem to have much sympathy for Lewis' decision to possibly walk away from the Octagon, as fellow top prospect Francis Ngannou called Lewis out for past comments made about his opponents' age:

"Lewis said I win Arlovski because he's old with 37 but Mark Hunt 43 years old beat he like a baby."

Lewis' last opponent, Travis Browne, also took to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement calling out "The Black Beast" to a rematch of their initial meeting:

"You say you have the mot heart in the heavyweight division, but I just watched you quit. You should retire.. You brought up false news about me that affected my family. What happened to your mom, no woman should ever have to go through.

"Miss Lewis, you have my sympathy. I hope your family isn't affected by false accusations or false news, like mine was. Even though you didn't have the same consideration for my family. I wish the best for your wife and children.

"Enjoy your wedding on the islands, My Home is heaven on earth. Best wishes. We know you don't have the heart but if you have the balls.. I'm down to run it back."

What are your thoughts on Lewis possibly retiring from Octagon competition? Have your say in the comments section below!

