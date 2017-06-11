Daniel Cormier continues to be called out by his fellow 205-pound competitors.

Although the current light heavyweight champ is currently set to defend his strap against Jon Jones at UFC 214 next month, No. 2-ranked Jimi Manuwa continues to press for a shot at the light heavyweight gold. Manuwa comes off of a great first round knockout win over Corey Anderson earlier this year and is set to take on fellow top five ranked opponent Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 214 as well.

Recently, Manuwa joined The MMA Hour to talk about the upcoming match between Cormier and Jones, but said that he isn't really impressed by what the light heavyweight champ brings to the table (quotes via MMA Fighting):

Article continues below

“I didn’t see anything that was like, ‘wow,’ or anything,” Manuwa said. “He’s just a fat wrestler, that’s it. He can't stand with me, you know what I mean?

"All he’s got is his wrestling, and all he's going to try and do is take me down if I fight him. That’s it. He’s very good at it, but that’s all he’s got.

Article continues below

"If we fight, all I would have to work on is takedown defense, and I’ll knock him out within two rounds.”

Manuwa also revealed that he'll be on standby for the main event in case Cormier or Jones pull out, and is ready to adjust his camps accordingly for either opponent:

“If Jones pulls out or DC pulls out, I’m going to main event and save the card,” Manuwa said, laughing. “I’m preparing for a fight. I’m preparing stand-up, wrestling, judo, everything; I’m just prepared to fight.

"It doesn't matter who I'm fighting, whether it’s Daniel Cormier, Jones or Volkan, I’m prepared to fight. I'm doing my runs, I’m doing my cardio, I’m doing my striking, I’m doing my wresting and everything in order to win the fight.

“If it’s DC, I just have to do a little bit of more wrestling. If it’s Jones, I’ll do some wrestling and a little bit more striking. If it’s Volkan, I have to do a little bit more striking and takedown defense and sharpen up everything.

"So that’s what were doing, sharpening up everything and getting ready for victory.”

As for his prediction for Cormier vs. Jones, Manuwa feels that "Bones" will once again get the better of the former Olympian:

“I think Jones beats him again,” Manuwa explained. “I don't mind who I fight, both are great fighters, but I think Jones got his number. I don’t think there’s nothing Daniel can do on Jones.

"I think if he [Cormier] takes him down, he can’t keep him down, and he can’t beat him in the striking department. So I don't think he’s got anything for Jones, I think Jones beats him in the title fight on July 29th.”

What are your thoughts on Manuwa's comments towards the 205-pound champ? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms