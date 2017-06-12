The United States and Mexico went head-to-head on Sunday evening with each nation bidding to move another step closer to securing qualification for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Mexico went into the match top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualification group, five points clear of second-placed Costa Rica.

USA, meanwhile, needed to avoid defeat with fourth-placed Panama just one point behind them. Only the top three teams advance directly to the World Cup finals. The nation that finishes fourth must qualify for next summer’s showpiece tournament via the inter-confederation play-offs.

The US knew they had their work cut out at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where 81,000 fans had turned up to watch a fixture which tends to be pretty feisty.

Mexico boast a strong squad featuring the likes of Jonathan dos Santos, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez and were favourites to win this match.

Video: Michael Bradley scores ridiculous goal v Mexico

However, it was Bruce Arena’s side who took the lead in the sixth minute through a rather unlikely source.

Michael Bradley doesn’t score many goals, but he should probably shoot more often.

The 29-year-old’s 40-yard strike against Mexico was breathtaking - and you can watch it in all its glory here…

A contender for the 2017 Puskas Award?

Carlos Vela then equalised

Vela then equalised for the home side midway through the first half and the game eventually ended all square.

Bradley almost scored another golazo in the second half

However, Bradley almost won it for the US with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The midfielder struck a half-volley with the outside of his right boot from 35 yards and it briefly looked like Mexico’s goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa would be picking the ball out of his net for the second time.

However, Bradley was denied what would have been another worldie as the ball skimmed the outside of Ochoa’s near post.

