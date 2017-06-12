It is safe to say there is no love lost between Chris Eubank Jr and Billy Joe Saunders.

As two of the best that Britain have to offer in the middleweight division, rivalry is inevitable, yet there is real spite between the two men.

In November 2014, Saunders defeated Eubank Jr by split decision at the Excel in London, to retain his European, British, and Commonwealth middleweight titles.

It was widely believed at the time that nerves got the better of Eubank Jr on the big occasion and the ease with which he allowed Saunders to take control of the early rounds of the bout sealed his own fate.

Since then, the two fighters have made strides in different areas.

Saunders, a Southpaw, became WBO middleweight champion in December 2015, a title which he successfully defended a year later against Russia’s Artur Akavov.

Meanwhile, ‘Next Gen’ won and retained the British middleweight title before switching weight class to defeat Reynold Quinlan and win the IBO super-middleweight title.

As a result of these successes, both men have recently looked to arrange a fight with the undisputed champion of the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin.

However, as various attempts to secure such a top echelon fight with ‘Triple G’ have failed, talk of a rematch between the Brits has been raised.

Previously, Chris Eubank, acting on behalf of his son, had criticised Saunders for taking almost a year off having won the WBO title, and this week, Twitter has become a platform for more exchanges between the fighters.

27-year-old Saunders publicly claimed that Eubank Jr had ‘pulled out’ of several possible deals for a rematch.

It was rumoured that these packages heavily favoured Saunders financially, using his champions’ prerogative to dictate the terms.

However, after a several day delay, Eubank Jr’s response was savage to say the least.

“Only fight u got coming up is one with your misses having explain to her again why u don’t have a penny to your name,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pretty borderline stuff from the young Brit, who completed the tweet by hash-tagging “starving.”

It is abundantly clear that these two fighters have a score to settle.

BJS wasn't going to let Eubank Jnr have the last say, however, and he swiftly replied with the below tweet.

While both men have pre-arranged fights on the horizon, it remains to be seen if a rematch can then be agreed in the near future.

Eubank Jr is clearly desperate for a chance at redemption, while Saunders will look to cling on to his perfect professional record until the very last.

