GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Aaron Ramsey.

There was something special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka vs Serbia

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wales kept their 2018 World Cup hopes alive on Sunday night with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Group D leaders Serbia.

Defeat at the former Red Star Stadium - also known as the Marakana - would have spelled disaster for Chris Coleman's side, but they secured an important point without star man Gareth Bale.

Aaron Ramsey gave the visitors a surprise lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot before Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised with 16 minutes remaining.

Article continues below

The draw meant Serbia stayed top of the group on 12 points, while Wales are in third on eight points and four behind second-placed the Republic of Ireland.

Wales must finish in at least second to have any hope of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, meaning they cannot afford to keep drawing games (5).

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

It was Ramsey's penalty that stole headlines during the game, though, with the Arsenal man producing a sensational panenka to coolly find the back of the net.

Check it out in the video below.

A lovely penalty from Ramsey, who was under supreme pressure to deliver but did so by chipping the ball into the far right corner.

However, there was something rather special about the 26-year-old's effort that hardly anyone noticed at the time - not even Ramsey probably knew.

As reported by the Mirror, it turns out that Ramsey scored his panenka in the exact same stadium where it was invented 41 years ago, by Antonin Panenka in the Euro 1976 final.

Panenka bagged the winner for Czechoslovakia against West Germany from the penalty spot and made history in the process by scoring the first ever 'panenka'.

How awesome is that? Perhaps Ramsey did know about it and that's why he produced a panenka, but it makes for a cool story either way.

Wales will only hope Ramsey - and Bale - can keep producing such moments of magic as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Aaron Ramsey
Gareth Bale
Football
World Cup

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again