Wales kept their 2018 World Cup hopes alive on Sunday night with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Group D leaders Serbia.

Defeat at the former Red Star Stadium - also known as the Marakana - would have spelled disaster for Chris Coleman's side, but they secured an important point without star man Gareth Bale.

Aaron Ramsey gave the visitors a surprise lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot before Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic equalised with 16 minutes remaining.

The draw meant Serbia stayed top of the group on 12 points, while Wales are in third on eight points and four behind second-placed the Republic of Ireland.

Wales must finish in at least second to have any hope of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, meaning they cannot afford to keep drawing games (5).

It was Ramsey's penalty that stole headlines during the game, though, with the Arsenal man producing a sensational panenka to coolly find the back of the net.

Check it out in the video below.

A lovely penalty from Ramsey, who was under supreme pressure to deliver but did so by chipping the ball into the far right corner.

However, there was something rather special about the 26-year-old's effort that hardly anyone noticed at the time - not even Ramsey probably knew.

As reported by the Mirror, it turns out that Ramsey scored his panenka in the exact same stadium where it was invented 41 years ago, by Antonin Panenka in the Euro 1976 final.

Panenka bagged the winner for Czechoslovakia against West Germany from the penalty spot and made history in the process by scoring the first ever 'panenka'.

How awesome is that? Perhaps Ramsey did know about it and that's why he produced a panenka, but it makes for a cool story either way.

Wales will only hope Ramsey - and Bale - can keep producing such moments of magic as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

