GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Toto Wolff thinks Nico could return.

Toto Wolff discusses Nico Rosberg potentially returning to Formula 1

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes that Nico Rosberg may eventually perform a U-turn and return to race in Formula One again.

Rosberg won his maiden world title with Mercedes in 2016 and promptly retired from the sport just days later, saying that the stresses of battling for a championship with Lewis Hamilton, allied to the fact that he had a young family, left him unwilling to commit for another season.

Since then, Rosberg has insisted that he is happy being away from F1 and has no interest in returning to competition.

Article continues below

However, Wolff, who managed three years of internal conflict at Mercedes between Rosberg and Hamilton, believes that the German decided to quit Formula One far too early, and it is a decision that he may regret.

“I think when he took the decision to retire it was because it was just too much,” said Wolff.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

“It was a very stressful year against probably the best driver in F1 and he felt, at that stage, exhausted. That is how he appeared to me.

“But, he is 31 years old. If he is unlucky, he has another 70 years to go in his life!

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he changes his mind in a year and reappears in a Ferrari! Or somewhere else.”

Mercedes signed Valtteri Bottas from Williams at short notice to replace Rosberg when he stepped down last December.

MONACO-CYCLING-WATER BIKE-RACE

Rosberg is currently acting as an ambassador for Mercedes and he has appeared at a number of Grands Prix already this season.

Although, while Wolff does think Rosberg might eventually return to F1, the Austrian does not see his former driver emulating Fernando Alonso and racing in the Indy 500.

“I think that doing the Indy 500 is very challenging for a racing driver,” Wolff added.

“I loved it because of Fernando, until he retired, but I don’t think Nico calculating the risk and reward would go on to an oval with an IndyCar.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again