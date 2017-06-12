Following a disappointing display against Scotland on Saturday, Joe Hart's position as England's No.1 appears to be under threat.

Twelve months after Gareth Bale left Hart red-faced by scoring a long-range free-kick past the England goalkeeper at Euro 2016, he was beaten by two similar set pieces within the space of just a few minutes at Hampden Park.

Heading into the final 10 minutes leading 1-0, England looked set to maintain their three-point lead at the top of Group F.

Article continues below

However, Celtic's Leigh Griffiths turned the game on its head by scoring twice from similar dead-ball situations.

While they were two decent strikes, there was a general consensus Hart could, and should, have done better.

Article continues below

The 30-year-old, who is on the lookout for a new club following last season's loan spell at Torino, was seen talking to Griffiths immediately after the final whistle.

He has now revealed he congratulated the Celtic forward and asked him about his 'thought process' behind each free-kick.

“I want to win and I’ll do anything for the cause, but when the game is done, sometimes you have to say ‘well done’ to someone,” Hart said, ahead of England's friendly with France on Tuesday.

“That’s my personality, hate it or love it, that’s who I am, and I wanted to congratulate him. And I wanted to talk about it because I’m interested. I’m interested in his thought process.

"Football interests me. I also spoke to him about the previous match that we played at Wembley because he took a free-kick in the final minute and used a different technique.

“I’m prepared for anything and, at the end of the day, it’s a free shot from 25 yards. We train every day, but unfortunately it was his training that paid off. It might have helped for the first one if the wall had jumped, but it’s coulda, shoulda, woulda.”

Hart admitted the Three Lions had looked at Griffiths' free-kicks before the game but accepted there was not much more he could have done to stop the Scotland star from scoring.

He added: “I ask my wall to jump, but not excessively because people are clever now and they go underneath. I’ve seen it again and we would have needed four or five [Peter] Crouchys in that wall to make a difference, and that’s not what we had.

"Of course, we studied his free-kicks beforehand, but you have to say ‘well done’ sometimes and that was certainly the case here. He’s produced two bits of quality – they weren’t curlers, they were heavy.

"He put it over the wall and then they picked up pace. To do it twice in however many minutes after not really having a sniff the whole game, it was a big moment for him. I sat down straight away to watch them afterwards because I was interested to see what had gone on."

In the end, Harry Kane's dramatic late equaliser spared Hart's blushes and broke Scottish hearts.

But it did nothing to increase the interest in his services ahead of next season.

Shunned by Pep Guardiola, Hart is expected to leave Manchester City permanently this summer, however, is yet to receive an offer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms