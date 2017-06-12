World number four Rafael Nadal outshone Swiss star Stanislas Wawrinka in the French Open final, thereby registering his name into the record books for winning the tournament for a record 10th time.

He becomes the first man or woman to have won a Grand Slam tournament 10 times during the open era.

In the match, which lasted for two hours and five minutes, Nadal looked imperious throughout and ended the tie with straight sets victory, with the scoreline 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

The Spanish ace claimed the highest honour without dropping a set for the third time in his career, while only losing 35 games as he achieved the feat, which is being termed as ‘La Decima’.

The French Open title becomes his 15th Grand Slam as he now aims to match the record of rival Roger Federer, who has 18 Major titles to his name 'till date.

Federer was among the first names to congratulate the Spaniard as he took to social media, posting on Twitter: “Simply incredible, Rafa #10 #RG17 #VamosRafa #justdoit”

The Swiss maestro himself withdrew from the Roland Garros this season citing reasons of being under prepared for the clay court as he remains focused on grass and hard courts to extend his professional career.

Meanwhile, Federer was joined by a host of other notable names of the sport who paid tributes to the former world number one for the triumph.

Pat Cash, Victoria Azarenka, Fernando Verdasco, Andy Roddick all posted the messages in their respective social media platforms.

Nadal, after claiming the historic win, could not hold back his emotions as he described his joy during the aftermath of the emphatic result.

BBC Sport quoted the 31-year-old saying: “In 2005, I thought in 2017 I'd be fishing on my boat in Mallorca.

“I didn't really think I'd have such a long career and win so many tournaments.”

He further stated the French Open has always been a special competition in his career, but believes his achievement on the clay surface can be surpassed in future years.

“This tournament has been very special to me, and it's true that it is unprecedented. Trust me, I'm very happy that I'm the one who did it.

“If I can do it, someone else can do it. But you need the right circumstances, the right ingredients to win 10 French Open titles.

“I don't know if I will ever get to meet the player who will do better than I did.”

The Spanish star also garnered accolades from Swiss third seed Wawrinka, who hailed the genius and masterclass performance of his rival.

“For sure he's playing the best he's ever played.

“But not only here. I think since the beginning of the year, you can see he's playing more aggressive, staying more close from the line.

“That's clearly the best he ever played. That's why he's winning so much again.”

“If you play Rafa, if you're not completely free with what you think and what you're going to do, and not completely relaxed the way you're going to play, you have no chance."

Nadal has had a resurgence this year after recent years of struggles through form and fitness and winning in Paris would undoubtedly provide as a motivation for ‘The Clay King’ to continue for years to come.

