In the last week, the future of Chelsea's Diego Costa has dictated much of the transfer market narrative.

The Spanish striker announced on international duty that Blues manager Antonio Conte sent him a text to say he is no longer part of his plans and will be sold this summer.

Costa scored 20 Premier League goals last season, lifting the title for the second time in just three years in England but for some reason, the Italian manager wants to part ways with the prolific 28-year-old.

The two were at each other's throats back in January after it looked as if Costa tried to force a mega-money move to China - Chelsea rejected a £76m bid from Tianjin Quanjin.

He and Conte publically made up but now, his career at Stamford Bridge is over with a move back to Atletico Madrid being touted as his preferred destination.

Sadly, Diego Simeone's side had their transfer ban upheld and can therefore not play any new signings until January, however, they may have a plan up their sleeves in order to bring back Costa.

According to Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, Atletico want to re-sign the Brazilian-born striker and will then loan him to the Chinese Super League until January.

However, Costa may opt to wait until January to resign for the La Liga giants, informing the club that he is prepared to make the sacrifice.

Chelsea are reportedly furious at the striker's decision which could impact their transfer plans. The Blues were hoping that his departure would free up funds in order for them to pursue the likes of Romelu Lukaku.

The move makes sense for all parties with Costa telling reporters after Chelsea's FA Cup final loss to Arsenal that if he leaves west London, it will only be for Atletico.

He said, via Independent: “I will only leave Chelsea for Atlético. If not, I will stay here. I'm not interested in other clubs. I know Chelsea wants to sell players, but I told them, I have two years left in my contract and I won't go somewhere else just because they want so."

The thought of Costa alongside Antoine Griezmann up front will incite fear in defences across Europe.

