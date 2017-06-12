GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ronaldo.

Ronaldo shines for Real Madrid Legends v AS Roma Legends

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s a shame that when the name ‘Ronaldo’ is mentioned these days, few very football fans think of the legendary Brazilian forward.

This wasn’t the case back in the 1990s and early 2000s. His namesake, Cristiano, hadn’t arrived on the scene and smashed just about every goalscoring record you can think of.

However, it should never be forgotten just how special a player the original Ronaldo was.

Article continues below

The South American was extraordinary - genuinely extraordinary - during the early years of his career.

He was arguably at his peak during his one season with Barcelona, during the 1996-97 campaign, when he scored 47 goals in 49 appearances for the Catalan giants before moving on to Inter Milan.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

If you haven’t seen what Ronaldo did at Barcelona then do yourself a favour and visit YouTube after this. You’re in for a proper treat.

But for those who witnessed Ronaldo in his prime, we have another treat in store for you.

Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Ronaldo is still bossing it at the age of 40

The Brazilian pulled on the famous white shirt of Real Madrid once again on Sunday afternoon as a team of Madrid legends took on a team of AS Roma legends.

The exhibition match raised money for the projects run by the Real Madrid Foundation in Africa and featured a host of famous including Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Raul, Cafu, Fernando Morientes and the aforementioned Ronaldo.

p1bidkd7s06b7hh4ts3bulupdb.jpg

Figo provided the moment of the match - THIS stunning free-kick - as Madrid’s legends recorded a 4-0 victory over their opponents.

Morientes scored a brace while the other goal was netted by the former Colombia international Edwin Congo.

Although he didn’t get himself on the scoresheet, Ronaldo still gave the Madrid fans plenty to smile about during the 33 minutes he was on the pitch.

p1bidkcj4rc1m1m111hqk13i9qdk9.jpg

And there was one moment in the 28th minute when the retired striker humiliated an opponent by pulling off one of his most famous skills, much to the delight of the Bernabeu crowd and the commentators.

Watch Ronaldo’s moment of magic here…

Video: All of Ronaldo's touches v AS Roma legends

Meanwhile, some kind soul has kindly uploaded a five-minute compilation video showing all of Ronaldo’s touches during the match.

You can watch that here…

What a legend.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Brazil Football
Ronaldo
La Liga

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again