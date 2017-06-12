Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

It’s a shame that when the name ‘Ronaldo’ is mentioned these days, few very football fans think of the legendary Brazilian forward.

This wasn’t the case back in the 1990s and early 2000s. His namesake, Cristiano, hadn’t arrived on the scene and smashed just about every goalscoring record you can think of.

However, it should never be forgotten just how special a player the original Ronaldo was.

The South American was extraordinary - genuinely extraordinary - during the early years of his career.

He was arguably at his peak during his one season with Barcelona, during the 1996-97 campaign, when he scored 47 goals in 49 appearances for the Catalan giants before moving on to Inter Milan.

If you haven’t seen what Ronaldo did at Barcelona then do yourself a favour and visit YouTube after this. You’re in for a proper treat.

But for those who witnessed Ronaldo in his prime, we have another treat in store for you.

Ronaldo is still bossing it at the age of 40

The Brazilian pulled on the famous white shirt of Real Madrid once again on Sunday afternoon as a team of Madrid legends took on a team of AS Roma legends.

The exhibition match raised money for the projects run by the Real Madrid Foundation in Africa and featured a host of famous including Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, Raul, Cafu, Fernando Morientes and the aforementioned Ronaldo.

Figo provided the moment of the match - THIS stunning free-kick - as Madrid’s legends recorded a 4-0 victory over their opponents.

Morientes scored a brace while the other goal was netted by the former Colombia international Edwin Congo.

Although he didn’t get himself on the scoresheet, Ronaldo still gave the Madrid fans plenty to smile about during the 33 minutes he was on the pitch.

And there was one moment in the 28th minute when the retired striker humiliated an opponent by pulling off one of his most famous skills, much to the delight of the Bernabeu crowd and the commentators.

Watch Ronaldo’s moment of magic here…

Video: All of Ronaldo's touches v AS Roma legends

Meanwhile, some kind soul has kindly uploaded a five-minute compilation video showing all of Ronaldo’s touches during the match.

You can watch that here…

What a legend.

