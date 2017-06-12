Shane Warne faces humiliating punishment following Australia bet

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne will have to wear the shirt of the England cricket team for an entire day after losing a bet with former India captain Sourav Ganguly over the England-Australia clash at the Champions Trophy.

The bet was made prior to the tournament, when Warne agreed to wear the shirt of Australia's arch-rivals if Steve Smith’s men would be unable to win the group clash between the two sides.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke had predicted an Australia-India final in the tournament. Ganguly had disagreed, arguing that hosts England were a strong side that could go deep into the tournament.

Warne had responded that England would not even win their group match against Australia.

That was when Warne and Ganguly shook hands on their bet.

If Ganguly had lost, he would have had to buy Warne dinner and wear an Australia shirt.

Australia went on to lose by 40 runs to England via the Duckworth/Lewis calculation, after the end of the match was rained off. England's win was set up by impressive batting from centurion Ben Stokes and captain Eoin Morgan.

47-year-old Warne had no choice but to keep his side of the bet, tweeting to Ganguly: "You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day!"

Warne was due to commentate on the India-South Africa clash today and was forced to wear the England shirt in the commentary box.

Australia, who were originally considered one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy, were knocked out of the tournament entirely following the group stage defeat to England.

The world champions had no result outcomes in their first two games due to poor weather and finished their rain-hit campaign without a win.

England, meanwhile, are in excellent form after their World Cup debacle in 2015 and were the first team to qualify for the semi-final.

