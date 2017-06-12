GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Another European giant enters the race for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is currently the most in-demand striker in world football. The France international burst onto the scene in 2017, scoring 26 goals in 44 games for the principality club.

The 18-year-old also scored six times in the Champions League knockout stages, becoming the highest-scoring teenager in the competition's history in the process.

Now, Europe's elite are swarming around Mbappe with the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all expressing an interest.

The Gunners even had a £87m bid rejected by Monaco with the Ligue 1 winners demanding a world record fee if they want to consider parting ways with their most valuable asset.

Mbappe is said to be keen on remaining in France for the time being and he may be able to do so while still sealing a move away with Paris Saint-Germain entering the race for his signature.

L'Equipe say that the French capital club's new president, Antero Henrique, has made contact with the young star's representatives.

It is reported that the good relationship between the two French clubs could give PSG a distinct advantage over the rest of the pursuing pack.

The two sides have exchanged high-profile players in recent years with French left-back Layvin Kurzawa moving to the capital from Monaco back in 2015.

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Nevertheless, selling Mbappe would be a brutal blow to Leonardo Jardim's side, particularly as the rest of their talented squad looks destined to leave in the summer.

Bernardo Silva has already joined Manchester City, Fabinho could be close to moving to Manchester United and Tiemoue Bakayoko is linked with a transfer to Chelsea nearly every day.

In truth, Monaco stand to lose most of the young stars that made them such a force in 2016/17 with Thomas Lemar also being pursued by north London pair, Arsenal and Tottenham.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-TRAINING

But, losing Mbappe would be the biggest blow of all and if PSG could complete a deal, it would be a coup reminiscent of Bayern Munich's purchase of Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund.

Okay, that deal was completed for free but it would still be a similar statement of dominance from the oil-rich Parisiens.

Football
AS Monaco

