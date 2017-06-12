GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Chelsea have €50m bid rejected by Juventus for star defender

Football News
Winning the Premier League title in your debut season is a hugely impressive achievement but Antonio Conte knows that he has a huge summer ahead in order to maintain his glowing status at Stamford Bridge.

Galvanising Chelsea after Jose Mourinho's ill-fated dismissal in 2015/16, the Italian coach now must add to his star-studded squad in order to compete with the best on their return to the Champions League.

So far, no deals have been completed with players only close to departing the west London club; Diego Costa has been told he is not in Conte's plans while Dominic Solanke will move to Liverpool for around £3m.

Nevertheless, the club are trying to improve their squad with the manager turning to his old stomping ground in his search for fresh talent.

Juventus themselves are looking to bolster their ranks and the Old Lady have delivered a hammer blow to the Blues by rejecting a €50m bid for Brazilian left-back, Alex Sandro.

Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sky Sports, say that Massimiliano Allegri's side have no intention of selling the former Porto man who this season, established himself as one of Europe's finest.

Sandro's prowess in both a three-man and a four-man defence is tailor-made for Chelsea and his dynamism, combined with defensive nous, would only improve Conte's well-drilled backline.

The Italian is also keen on acquiring competition for Marcos Alonso who would surely be fearing for his place if a deal was pulled off.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Despite Juve stating that they will not part ways with the Brazilian, the Evening Standard report that they would listen to offers should they meet their valuation of £52m.

That fee would be a world record for a defender and it would be a huge statement from the Blues.

Chelsea need to spend big to compete with the likes of Manchester City and John Terry has called for the club to back Conte in every way possible in the market.

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

He said, via Express: “Manchester City have already made one big signing, so we need to act fast and I am sure the club will. Everyone needs to keep raising the bar.

“We can push on. Clearly, we have to keep improving year after year.

“I’ve seen that you can’t stand still in the transfer market.

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

“I am sure we’ll do the same, the manager stressed that.”

Topics:
Alex Sandro
Juventus
Football
Serie A

