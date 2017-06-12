GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Torino president warns Man United against making bid for Andrea Belotti

Jose Mourinho knows improving his striking options this summer must be a priority following Manchester United's decision not to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract.

The Swede would have almost certainly spent a second year at Old Trafford had he not picked up a year-ending knee injury in April.

Up until that point, Ibrahimovic had impressed during his first season in English football, scoring 28 times.

Even before Zlatan's injury, Mourinho would have wanted to sign another striker and many were expecting that man to be Antoine Griezmann.

Of course, Atletico Madrid's transfer ban appears to have scuppered any deal there for now, however, it hasn't taken the Red Devils long to change targets.

If you believe the latest reports, Alvaro Morata could make his way to Old Trafford in the near future and may well be joined by Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old Italian has been linked with a switch to the Premier League after scoring 28 goals for Torino last term.

However, persuading his club to part ways with the striker could be even harder than Mourinho anticipated.

Italy v Liechtenstein - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

The Torino president Urbano Cairo has warned Man United against making a bid for Belotti by claiming they could meet his €100m release clause and the striker still might reject their approach.

“I care about Belotti and I'm keeping hold of him," Cairo told Italy's Radio 24, as per the Manchester Evening News.

"He has a contract with Torino until 2021. I would only sell him for €100m, but even then he can refuse.

"The most important thing is what he wants, regardless of the release clause, and I believe he wants to stay.

Italy v Uruguay - International Friendly

"We are trying to build the best possible team at Torino.

“Belotti is busy on international duty [with Italy] at the moment and then he is getting married on Thursday — he invited me."

So United have a fight on their hands if they are to land both Morata and Belotti.

But if anyone can persuade reluctant players to join his teams, it's Jose Mourinho.

