It’s hard not to feel that Asamoah Gyan could have made more of his career had he stayed in Europe for longer.

The Ghanaian striker impressed at Sunderland during the 2010-11 campaign and was linked with several bigger clubs at the end of his first season in England.

However, Gyan made the surprise decision to leave Sunderland not for a top club in England, Spain, Italy, Germany or even France. Instead, he joined the United Arab Emirates side Al Ain FC on an initial season-long loan with a view to completing a permanent transfer.

Article continues below

Sunderland would pocket £6 million for the loan period alone while Gyan would receive up to four times what he earned at the Stadium of Light.

The striker was labelled a mercenary for accepting the move and he remained at Al Ain, off the radar, for the next four seasons before joining Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League two years ago.

Article continues below

Has Gyan wasted the best years of his career?

While Gyan is now an incredibly wealthy man, it could be argued the 31-year-old has wasted the best years of his career.

He could have been challenging for the most prestigious titles in club football but was clearly more attracted by the opportunity to boost his bank balance.

Gyan continues to shine at international level

Still, Gyan has continued to shine at international level.

In 103 appearances for Ghana, the forward has netted an impressive 50 goals.

Gyan netted his 50th goal in Ghana’s 5-0 victory over Ethiopia at the weekend.

Gyan slammed for what he was wearing v Ethiopia

However, he was lambasted on social media after wearing a bizarre customised armband with his own face on it.

Check it out…

Here’s how football fans on Twitter have reacted…

Gyan didn't hand the armband to Ayew after being subbed

When Gyan was subbed off, he didn’t hand the customised armband over to his vice-captain, Andre Ayew.

It’s believed the pair have a rocky relationship due to who should lead the Black Stars and Ayew was forced to retrieve a different captain’s armband from the dugout.

Why Ghana could be in trouble thanks to Gyan

According to reports in Africa, Gyan’s vanity could land the Ghana Football Association in hot water with FIFA after “breaching” its laws of the game.

FIFA's Equipment Regulations states:

"20.1 A captains armband exclusively provided by FIFA must be used for all Matches of Final Competitions. FIFA may provide two captain's armbands in contrasting Colours."

"20.2 For any Matches of Preliminary Competition and any Preliminary Olympic Matches the captain's armband shall be of one dominant Colour, or exceptionally composed of the Colours of the National Flag clearly distinguishable from the Colour used on the sleeves of the shirt of the Player."

"Captain's armbands shall remain free of, and shall not produce, in FIFA's discretion, the visual effect of a Manufacturer's identification, a sponsor, any Decorative Element or further elements, except for the word "captain" or an abbreviation or translation thereof."

Oh, Asamoah.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms