A dominant race for Mercedes saw both their drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas ending the weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix in emphatic fashion, with a one-two finish at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit on Sunday.

Hamilton, who has always had a favourable outing at the venue, registered his sixth win on the track and is now just 12 points behind leader Sebastian Vettel after the seventh round.

The Brit was superior to his peers on all fronts as he started from pole and finished the same, alongside also recording the fastest lap of the race.

Article continues below

A less dramatic race than usual for the former champion, Hamilton was quoted by Sky Sports saying: “There were no troubles today, it was a beautiful Sunday drive. It's always a great feeling to deliver and to have it all under control is always an amazing feeling.”

However, the move of the day came from Ferrari ace Sebastian Vettel, who had to labour his way from start to finish, with a fourth place finish in the end.

Article continues below

The race was poised to be a duel between Hamilton and Vettel, but it went on the contrary to anticipation as the German lost ground on lap 1 after suffering a right front wing damage through a clip from Max Verstappen in Red Bull.

He had to pit earlier than expected on lap 6, resuming the race in 18th.

The four-time world champion guided the team with his sheer brilliance and skills as he closed on the Force India duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon during the closing stages.

The move happened with four laps remaining, when Vettel capitalised on the in-fighting of Force India, ultimately gaining three positions during the turn of events.

Making a gutsy move after Ocon failed to overtake his teammate, Vettel went on the inside in turn 1, forcing Ocon wide to the right, who rejoined behind the Ferrari star.

Vettel then took just two more laps, when he was able to overtake Perez with the DRS advantage over his counterpart, claiming fourth after struggles throughout.

Recalling the series of events, the 29-year told Autosport: “I just committed halfway down the straight and said 'I go down the inside no matter what.’

“And Esteban had a bit of a wobble and I reacted to that. It was really slippery on the inside."

You can watch his incredible overtake below.

Vettel continued: “I picked up a lot of dirt [in the Ocon move] and I lost a little bit too much time on that lap because I thought I could go straight to move onto Sergio.

“But then I nearly went into the wall in Turn 4, because I slid and lost the rear, so I had to back off. Then I nearly lost it fighting back, I was late [braking] into Turn 8.

“I think [a podium] was there but we lost a bit too much time fighting through the Force Indias.”

Vettel still leads the drivers’ standings with 141 points, while the impressive weekend for their UK-based rival resulted in Mercedes surpassing Ferrari in the constructors’ championship with 222 points.

The rivalry is set to resume in a fortnight at the Azerbaijan GP on June 25.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms