GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Verratti psg.

Marco Verratti has decided which club he wants to leave PSG for

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

According to the respect French publication L’Equipe, Marco Verratti dropped a bombshell on Paris Saint-Germain this weekend by telling the club’s sporting director Antero Henrique that he wants to leave this summer.

The 24-year-old has spent the last five years at the Parc des Princes, after joining the oil-rich French club from Pescara in 2012, and has developed into one of Europe’s best central midfielders during that time.

News that Verratti plans to leave PSG this summer has alerted the attention of Europe’s top clubs - and a battle for his signature is now expected to take place ahead of the start of the 2017-18 campaign, which gets underway in two month’s time.

Article continues below

It seems Verratti has become disillusioned with life at PSG following a hugely disappointing season for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Not only did they lose out on the French league title to AS Monaco, but they also crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 after throwing away a remarkable 4-0 first leg victory over Barcelona.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE announces huge title match for Monday Night RAW this week

WWE announces huge title match for Monday Night RAW this week

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Unai Emery’s side were beaten 6-1 in the second leg at the Camp Nou as Barça completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in football history.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-PSG

Why Verratti wants to leave PSG

Verratti, according to L’Equipe’s report, is not “completely satisfied professionally” at PSG and is now seeking a new challenge elsewhere.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONTPELLIER

Verratti has decided which club he wants to join

And the Spanish newspaper Marca understand the Italy international has decided which club he wants to join.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Verratti is reportedly keen to become Barcelona’s new star midfielder.

The report states that Verratti will aim to force through a move to the Camp Nou - and this is something the Catalan giants value.

PSG could make things difficult

However, securing his services will be far from straightforward.

For starters, PSG’s owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi doesn’t sell his best players.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-ARG-DIMARIA

It will be down to Verratti to convince the club it’s in their best interests to cash in.

If that happens, Barcelona would then need to pay PSG a fee in the region of €80 million to €100 million to complete the deal.

Barcelona's move for Bellerin could be affected

This, in turn, would mean they would no longer have the funds available to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal. Barça would subsequently need to consider cheaper alternatives for the Spanish full-back.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

However, you suspect Barcelona fans won’t particularly care which right-back they end up with if Verratti joins their club.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ligue 1
Juventus
Italy Football
Football
Serie A

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

WWE announces huge title match for Monday Night RAW this week

WWE announces huge title match for Monday Night RAW this week

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again