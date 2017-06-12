GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

It wasn't the best of days for Alonso....

Fernando Alonso incredibly goes and joins the crowd halfway through the Canadian GP

Football News
In what was an action packed weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, there was one certain highlight that stood out to all involved in the sport.

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso headed into the event as one of the outsiders due to recent issues he has had with his McLaren-Honda vehicle.

The season so far has been a real nightmare for the Spaniard, and unfortunately for him, they continued to get worse in Canada.

It wasn't to be a weekend to remember for the Spaniard on the track, but maybe it certainly was one off it.

As the race was entering its final stages, unfortunately for Alonso, his McLaren car decided to pack up on him and leave him slightly stranded as the final lap approached.

This rotten luck could of been met with anger and frustration by Alonso, but instead, it was the complete opposite.

Alonso threw himself out his destroyed car, and decided to go and take a trip to see the crowd, in the midst of the race still very much going on.

As the video above shows, Alonso was well and truly in the thick of the Canadian faithful, as they could scarcely believe that the F1 giant was approaching them.

When walking up towards the stands, Alonso was mobbed by the delirious Montreal locals, but it was all in good spirit as the Spaniard decided to throw his gloves into the mix, which sparked a frantic battle to get hold of the memorabilia.

It wasn't the best of days behind the wheel for Alonso, but it most certainly was for those off it and watching on as they got to witness their hero in front of their very eyes.

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Elsewhere, it was an incredible Grand Prix for Lewis Hamilton who was crowned the Canadian Grand Prix champion, as he pipped fellow Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to seal yet another F1 title.

Even for enjoyable for Hamilton and Mercedes was the fact Sebastian Vettel, their fiercest rival, finished fourth following a troubled race.

