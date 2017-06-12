GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

CIES study reveals the top 110 most valuable players in Europe's top five leagues

With the opening of the summer transfer window now just around the corner, all of the big clubs around Europe will be hoping to get their business done and dusted as soon as possible.

Manchester United broke the world record by signing Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer and there is every chance that £89 million fee will be surpassed again over the next few months.

But which players actually warrant such a ludicrous transfer fee?

Well, the CIES Football Observatory have helped us out by publishing a list of the top 110 most valuable players across Europe's top leagues.

CIES have come up with a clever algorithm which is based on a thorough analysis of almost 2,000 paying fee transfers and considers the performance of both the players and their clubs, international status, contract, age and position.

It is probably one of the most accurate valuation systems around.

And the latest results spring up more than a couple surprises.

Barcelona's Neymar has retained his position as the world's most valuable player but his value has actually decreased from £216m to £185.42m over the last six months.

Surprisingly, Dele Alli and Harry Kane make up the top three with price tags of £136.49m and £135.17m respectively.

FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-CSKA

Lionel Messi is expected to sign a new deal at Barcelona shortly but as his current deal expires in 12 months, has dropped to fourth (£133.5m).

After Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, Paul Pogba, Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala make up the top ten.

p1bidvreh1snc5k6mvcajjn459.jpg

Ballon d'Or favourite Cristiano Ronaldo - coincidently also the oldest player on the list - has dropped from seventh to 11th over the last six months and is now considered to be worth less than £100m.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League FinalYou can click here to see the full list of 110 players but as you would expect given the extremely high wages, the Premier League dominates proceedings.

Other notable additions include Kylian Mbappe - Ligue 1's highest ranked player in 18th with a valuation of £81.49m, - and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, who could leave the Emirates this summer, is ranked just one place higher.

So if your club has been linked with making a major signing this summer, take a look at this list to see if you are actually getting value for money or paying way over the odds.

Bundesliga
Football
La Liga
Serie A

